Dr. March Seabrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seabrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. March Seabrook, MD
Overview
Dr. March Seabrook, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Seabrook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-0642
-
2
Kaoru Joan Pridgen M.d. P.A.11 Gateway Corners Park, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 462-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seabrook?
My name is Cynthia Chavis. I would like to thank you and your staff for your service. I was referred by Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network. I understand that your time and expertise were donated. I was blessed to have been selected. Again thank you.
About Dr. March Seabrook, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689602740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seabrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seabrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seabrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seabrook works at
Dr. Seabrook has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seabrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Seabrook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seabrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seabrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seabrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.