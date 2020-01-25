Overview of Dr. Marci Bultemeier, DO

Dr. Marci Bultemeier, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Bultemeier works at Grand Traverse Internists in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.