Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD
Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ostroff works at
Dr. Ostroff's Office Locations
-
1
Women for Women Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC410 Lakeville Rd Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-2122Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Women for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC1 Hollow Ln Ste 315, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostroff?
I met and got to know Dr. Ostroff personally outside of her profession long before she became my doctor. Knowing many women who had seen her through their own lives and pregnancies made me certain she would be the right woman to see me through mine as well. While I do like the practice, I don't feel as comfortable or at ease with all of the doctors, so being bounced around through pregnancy wasn't my favorite aspect. They have messed up lab results on two occasions requiring extra visits.
About Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295731461
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Hunter College Of CUNY Bscn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostroff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostroff works at
Dr. Ostroff has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ostroff speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostroff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.