Dr. Marci Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Marci Roy, MD
Dr. Marci Roy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Vik Medical10815 Ranch Road 2222 Bldg 3-A, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 327-4262
Little River Healthcare River Place Pain6611 River Place Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 467-7770
Baylor Scott & White Clinic-san Marcos1340 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 654-4809
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roy and her staff conducted an EMG on me to diagnose the identify the nerves and muscles being affected by a herniated disc. They had gracious bedside manner and gave me answers that I had not previously received from multiple visits to other doctors.
About Dr. Marci Roy, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457356073
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.