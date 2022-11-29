Overview of Dr. Marci Troxell, DO

Dr. Marci Troxell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Troxell works at Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.