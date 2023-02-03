Overview of Dr. Marcia Bowling, MD

Dr. Marcia Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Bowling works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.