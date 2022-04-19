See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Marcia Brose, MD

Medical Oncology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Marcia Brose, MD

Dr. Marcia Brose, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Brose works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Marcia Brose, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316975451
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Brose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brose accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brose works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brose’s profile.

    Dr. Brose has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

