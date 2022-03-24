Dr. Canto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Canto, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Canto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 933-7495Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-5388Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Knoll North Surgery Center5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 301, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 546-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Canto my mother would not be a 15 year survivor. I lost my father, uncle, sister, and grandma to PC. I would not see anyone else. I am in her PC study and every year when I see her, she makes it a point to check on me.
About Dr. Marcia Canto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1992763015
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
- Internal Medicine
