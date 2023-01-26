Overview

Dr. Marcia Cardelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cardelli works at Affiliated Troy Dermatologists in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.