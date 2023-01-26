Dr. Marcia Cardelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Cardelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Cardelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Affiliated Troy Dermatologists Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
With the retirement of my dermatologist of over 30 years, Was referred by my internist and very pleased w/experience. Short wait, all questions answered, gentle & thorough screening. Confident in results.
About Dr. Marcia Cardelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardelli has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.