Dr. Marcia Deitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Deitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2601 Ocean Pkwy Ste T105, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-5806
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcia Deitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1952419665
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.