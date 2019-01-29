Dr. Marcia Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcia Dunn, MD
Dr. Marcia Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
Marcia Dunn Mdpc984 N Broadway Ste 407, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (212) 844-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot describe how amazing Dr. Marcia Dunn is. She is the best Ophthalmologist I have ever seen. She is extremely knowledgeable and she saved my eyesight. She explained my medical condition, and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Dunn to anyone looking for an Ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Marcia Dunn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093790479
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
