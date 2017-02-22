Overview of Dr. Marcia Dworkind, MD

Dr. Marcia Dworkind, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dworkind works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.