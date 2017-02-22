Dr. Marcia Dworkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dworkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Dworkind, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Dworkind is AMAZING! I trust her completely. She really cares about our daughter and gives us a lot of time and patience.
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dworkind has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dworkind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworkind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworkind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.