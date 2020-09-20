Dr. Marcia Genta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Genta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBUS PARA-PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Malladi Bariatrics and Advanced Surgery221 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-0198
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring. Listens to your questions and concerns and the addresses them
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134233976
- COLUMBUS PARA-PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Genta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genta works at
Dr. Genta has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Genta speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Genta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.