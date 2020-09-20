Overview of Dr. Marcia Genta, MD

Dr. Marcia Genta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBUS PARA-PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Genta works at Malladi Bariatrics and Advanced Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.