Dr. Marcia Halpern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.