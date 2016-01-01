Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcia Hernandez, DO
Overview of Dr. Marcia Hernandez, DO
Dr. Marcia Hernandez, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
- 1 2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 1100, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3554
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marcia Hernandez, DO
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
