Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hogeling works at PHOENIX CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Hospital
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0985
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Dermatology Services
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376
  3. 3
    Santa Monica Bay Physicians
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Acne
Rash
Itchy Skin
Acne
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2022
    We were able to get seen very quickly, which is rare for specialists like Dr. Hogeling. The medicine she prescribed was incredibly impactful.
    T. Franklin — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hogeling to family and friends

    Dr. Hogeling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hogeling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and French
    NPI Number
    • 1871786293
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Internship
    • McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogeling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogeling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

