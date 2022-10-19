Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jablon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD
Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jablon works at
Dr. Jablon's Office Locations
-
1
Optum-Pasadena Main675 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jablon?
Very responsive and listens fully. She has been my primary care physician for many years because her warmth, caring and diagnostic skills have been so important to my wellbeing. I trust her instincts and she has always respected mine. I will miss her now that she is leaving Optum.
About Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1477640332
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jablon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jablon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jablon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jablon works at
Dr. Jablon speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jablon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jablon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jablon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jablon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.