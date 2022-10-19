Overview of Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD

Dr. Marcia Jablon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jablon works at Optum-Pasadena Main in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.