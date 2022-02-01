Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD
Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Plainfield Familiy Medicine1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1300, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Was referred to Dr. Johnson office by my PG Doctor’s Office long time ago I really like her she is very easy to talk with.
About Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1609851922
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.