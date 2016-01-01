Overview of Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD

Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Bronson Healthcare - OB/GYN, P.C. in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.