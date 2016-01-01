Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Bronson Healthcare - OB/GYN, P.C.2854 S 11th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 345-6197Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881689149
- St Johns Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.