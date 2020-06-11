Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD
Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Delray Pediatrics4800 Linton Blvd Ste E315, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 381-7990
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Malcom was the first Pediatrician that I came across when I moved up to Palm Beach County. Since meeting her and her staff I have nothing but the highest commendations and recommendations of her office. They are all polite, respectful, and very helpful. It's a small office with a very "Neighborhood Doctor" feel to it. She knows her patients and is always willing to listen to a parents concerns. Now having had our second child Dr Malcolm's office will be in our lives for a very long time.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Pediatrics
Dr. Malcolm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.
