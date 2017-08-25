Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD
Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Mitchells Pediatrics221 Pecan Park Ave, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 374-6495
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I tell you this is the best pediatrician, staff and clinic around, I mean it! They are always amazing with my children. I would never dream of going anywhere else! No other peds doc or clinic compares...So thankful for them
About Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1275724411
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.