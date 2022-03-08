Dr. Marcia Sawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Sawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcia Sawa, MD
Dr. Marcia Sawa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Sawa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sawa's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 477-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawa?
I was nervous when I started seeing Dr. Sawa three years ago after the negative reviews. However, I’ve had nothing but a positive experience with her. She knows her stuff when it comes to medication management, side effects and alternatives. Most importantly, she listens. She always takes my concerns or questions seriously and is not afraid to tinker with dosages or try a different medication. She takes time with her patients on medication management—taking into account my goals, overall mood, side effects, personal relationships, work and family. While she may not appear to be the warmest person on the outside (she has a bit of a poker face), there is no doubt in my mind that she genuinely cares about my well-being. I would recommend Dr. Sawa.
About Dr. Marcia Sawa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356497952
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Medical School
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawa works at
Dr. Sawa has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.