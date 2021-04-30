Overview of Dr. Marcia Sentell, MD

Dr. Marcia Sentell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Sentell works at State Franklin OBGYN Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.