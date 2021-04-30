Dr. Marcia Sentell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sentell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Sentell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcia Sentell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
State Franklin OBGYN Specialist301 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1300
State of Franklin Healthcare Fpjc303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5611
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Pllc215 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-4819
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Caring treatment especially in sensitive areas, thorough assessments, and wonderful, responsive care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104821347
- East Tennessee State University
Dr. Sentell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sentell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sentell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sentell has seen patients for Pap Smear and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sentell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sentell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sentell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sentell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sentell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.