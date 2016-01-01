Overview

Dr. Marcia Watson, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.