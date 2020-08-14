Overview of Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.