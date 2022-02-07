Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD
Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hertz works at
Dr. Hertz's Office Locations
Montclair Breast Center PC37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hertz is an incredible doctor. I’m always a little jittery for my annual mammogram, but the moment I see Dr. Hertz, all my anxieties and apprehensions dissolve. She knows her stuff and I am always 100% assured of her diagnosis. To date, I’ve been lucky enough never to have had a serious issue, but if I did, Dr. Hertz would be my go-to doctor. She answers all my questions with patience and I have never, in 15 years, felt rushed or dismissed. I highly recommend her without one single reservation.
About Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164477857
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.