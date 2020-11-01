See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Marcie Merson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marcie Merson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcie Merson, MD

Dr. Marcie Merson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Merson works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Merson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Associates Of South Florida
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste C2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 221-0374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Merson?

    Nov 01, 2020
    Dr. Marcie Merson has treated my Spinal Stenosis for several years. I originally had been told that Surgery was necessary by two Orthopedic surgeons before making an appointment with Dr. Merson. I became Dr. Merson's patient and have continued to see her avoiding Surgery to this date.
    Ellie Rassler — Nov 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcie Merson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcie Merson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merson to family and friends

    Dr. Merson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Merson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcie Merson, MD.

    About Dr. Marcie Merson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821107384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcie Merson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merson works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Merson’s profile.

    Dr. Merson has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Merson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcie Merson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.