Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD
Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Rabin works at
Dr. Rabin's Office Locations
-
1
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-6144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabin?
Dr. Rabin has been treating me for years and changed my life with DBS. Dr. Rabin is one of the most thorough physicians i've ever encountered. I used to travel to NYC for Neurologists but Dr. Rabin is by far the best I've seen. She probably has a long wait list, but she is worth it.
About Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750445680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabin works at
Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.