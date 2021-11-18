Overview of Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD

Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Rabin works at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.