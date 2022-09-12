See All Cardiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (26)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Cmuj and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Bujak works at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Houston Healthcare West
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hue-Teh Shih, MD
Dr. Hue-Teh Shih, MD
4.8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Iyad Daher, MD
Dr. Iyad Daher, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD
3.2 (22)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 988-9512
  2. 2
    Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-1600
  3. 3
    Multispecialty Clinic
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 272-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventions Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bujak?

    Sep 12, 2022
    thorough, smart, good doctor
    Ahmed — Sep 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bujak to family and friends

    Dr. Bujak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bujak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD.

    About Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811158983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med-Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cmuj
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • none
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bujak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bujak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bujak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bujak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bujak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.