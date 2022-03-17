Dr. Marcin Gornisiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gornisiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcin Gornisiewicz, MD
Dr. Marcin Gornisiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Rheumatology Consultants4707 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 602-7983
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Gornisiewicz was wonderful. He took a thorough history, performed a meticulous exam and used his years of experience to sift through the complexities of my presentation. He correctly identified a problem that required surgical intervention. The subsequent operation was successful and markedly improved my quality of life. He has a wonderful bedside manner that is both personable and professional. The office staff and environment were great with prompt return of calls and all efforts made to accommodate my schedule, all done in a helpful, friendly manner. I give Dr. Gornisiewicz and his staff the highest possible rating and recommendation.
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
