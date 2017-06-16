Dr. Marcin Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcin Kowalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcin Kowalski, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kowalski works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4333
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue1110 South Ave Ste 305, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4332
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?
Dr. Kowalski is caring and a very competent doctor. I would send any of my family members to him
About Dr. Marcin Kowalski, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881896199
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.