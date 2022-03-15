Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagundes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio Grande South / Center Of Biological Sciences|Universidade Federal Do Rgs, Porto Al|Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Very professional.
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Harvard Medical School|Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Miami, Fla.
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Federal University Of Rio Grande South / Center Of Biological Sciences|Universidade Federal Do Rgs, Porto Al|Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Fagundes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagundes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fagundes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fagundes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagundes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagundes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagundes.
