Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (107)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD

Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio Grande South / Center Of Biological Sciences|Universidade Federal Do Rgs, Porto Al|Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Fagundes works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Fagundes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Cancer Institute
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proton Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rhabdomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Very professional.
    — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063604692
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School|Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.
    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Miami, Fla.
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Federal University Of Rio Grande South / Center Of Biological Sciences|Universidade Federal Do Rgs, Porto Al|Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagundes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fagundes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fagundes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagundes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagundes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagundes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagundes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

