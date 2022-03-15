Overview of Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD

Dr. Marcio Fagundes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio Grande South / Center Of Biological Sciences|Universidade Federal Do Rgs, Porto Al|Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Fagundes works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.