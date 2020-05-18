Dr. Marco Bosquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Bosquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Bosquez, MD
Dr. Marco Bosquez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Bosquez's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-0766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got both knees shot up great bed side manner quick and efficient
About Dr. Marco Bosquez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689787509
Education & Certifications
- University FL
- University FL
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Family Practice
Dr. Bosquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosquez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosquez.
