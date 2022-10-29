Overview of Dr. Marco Castro, MD

Dr. Marco Castro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Castro works at Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd. in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.