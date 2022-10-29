Dr. Marco Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marco Castro, MD
Dr. Marco Castro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Castro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Castro's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 478-0601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro?
I have to say that I was very reassured during my visit with Dr. Castro. He was attentive, thoughtful in his explanations, listened to my concerns, and addressed my worries. I was seeing him for a sudden onset of extreme and debilitating nerve pain in my arm and hand from an improperly inserted IV that hit my median nerve (which happened at a local ER, not his office). He saw me within 3 days of my call to the practice, and although I thought I wanted to see one of the other doctors that I had read a bunch of good reviews on, he was able to see me very quickly and I jumped at the chance. I am so glad I did. I am surprised by some of the reviews on here, as he gave me plenty of time, went through a bunch of tests to check my nerve function, asked me if i had any other issues to report (which I did), and was very friendly and kind. I am looking forward to my follow up appointment and feel so relieved to have gone to him. I really appreciated his demeanor and I thought he was one of the b
About Dr. Marco Castro, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245209766
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.