Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD
Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.
Dr. Da Silva works at
Dr. Da Silva's Office Locations
1
Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
2
Solstas Lab - Virginia Regional Cancer Center671 HIGHWAY 58 E, Norton, VA 24273 Directions (276) 679-5874
3
Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology Kingsport4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

I am always leery of doctors, meeting Dr. Da Silva was no different... Until I actually spoke to him. He cares... Genuinely cares. If anyone is in need of his specific services, this sceptic definitely recommends Dr. Da Silva.
About Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts
- Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Da Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Da Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Da Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Da Silva.
