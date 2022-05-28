See All Hematologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD

Hematology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD

Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They graduated from Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.

Dr. Da Silva works at Ballad Health Cancer Care in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Norton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Da Silva's Office Locations

    Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC
    2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-8500
    Solstas Lab - Virginia Regional Cancer Center
    671 HIGHWAY 58 E, Norton, VA 24273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 679-5874
    Wellmont Medical Associates Hematology & Oncology Kingsport
    4485 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Indian Path Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphosarcoma
Skin Screenings
Vitamin B Deficiency
Lymphosarcoma
Skin Screenings
Vitamin B Deficiency

Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063489649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Massachusetts
    Medical Education
    • Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Da Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Da Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Da Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Da Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Da Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

