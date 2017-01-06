Dr. Marco Danon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Danon, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Danon, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Dr. Danon works at
Locations
-
1
Nicklaus Children's Boynton Beach Care Ctr-Cardiology3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 666-6511Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danon?
My child had dropped considerably from his growth curb, which was already low. I had gone to several specialist. Danon was my 3rd opinion. His examination was more thorough, he went through all possible factors, and explained why they were or were not a possibility. Best of all, my son grew an inch and a half within 3 months of seeing him. That was the total of what he had grown the entire previous year. He is happy & healthy. - his staff do him a disservice, but he's wonderful.
About Dr. Marco Danon, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1134280621
Education & Certifications
- PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danon works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Danon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.