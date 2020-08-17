Overview

Dr. Marco de la Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. de la Cruz works at Marco DeLaCruz, MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.