Overview

Dr. Marco Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Horizon City.



Dr. Diaz works at Primary Care El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.