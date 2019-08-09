Overview of Dr. Marco Dirks, MD

Dr. Marco Dirks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dirks works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.