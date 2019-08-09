Dr. Marco Dirks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Dirks, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Dirks, MD
Dr. Marco Dirks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dirks' Office Locations
Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine281 COUNTY ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-2213
- 2 100 Oneil Blvd, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 342-1103
Sturdy Memorial Hospital211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands 3 years ago. Dr. Dirk is fantastic and I highly recommend.
About Dr. Marco Dirks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
