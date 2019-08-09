See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Attleboro, MA
Dr. Marco Dirks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marco Dirks, MD

Dr. Marco Dirks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dirks works at Sturdy Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dirks' Office Locations

    Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    281 COUNTY ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 226-2213
    100 Oneil Blvd, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 342-1103
    Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Neuroplasty
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands 3 years ago. Dr. Dirk is fantastic and I highly recommend.
    Glenn Sawyer — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Marco Dirks, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1033166764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
