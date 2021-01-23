Overview of Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD

Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Fabrega Jr works at Eye Care & Surgery Center of Ft Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.