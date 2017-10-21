Dr. Marco Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Farias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marco Farias, MD
Dr. Marco Farias, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from La Salle University, Mexico City, Mexico and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Farias' Office Locations
Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. saved my life ! And he happens to be a wonderful person who cares about the you..
About Dr. Marco Farias, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1811978950
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga
- Emory University School of Medicine
- La Salle University, Mexico City, Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farias has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farias speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.