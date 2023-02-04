Overview of Dr. Marco Gomez-Garcia, MD

Dr. Marco Gomez-Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Nac De Cordoba, Faculty De Cien Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Gomez-Garcia works at MARCO A GOMEZ-GARCIA MD INC in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.