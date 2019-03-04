See All Plastic Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Image Consultants Plastic Surgery in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Image Consultants Plastic Surgery
    5407 N MESA ST, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1710216130
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Nassau County Medical Center
Residency
  • Stony Brook University Hospital
Internship
  • Stony Brook University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Image Consultants Plastic Surgery in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

