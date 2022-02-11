Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM
Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Holgado's Office Locations
Integrated Care of Dover PA29 Gooden Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 678-4612
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Holgado for a few years now seeing him for the care of my feet. Dr. Holgado and his team are the most gracious and professional team I have encountered with many doctors I see. Dr. H. is a physician who cares about you (not just your feet) he quickly diagnoses feet problems with a remedy to the situation. He has placed insoles to shoes I wear which immediately transformed pain in my feet and legs. The difference was immediate relief. I highly recommend him for every member of your family.
About Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1760541528
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Holgado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holgado has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holgado speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holgado.
