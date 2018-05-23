See All Neurologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD

Neurology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD

Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Lopez Vizcarra works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez Vizcarra's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group
    315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cranial Trauma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cranial Trauma
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medulloblastoma
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tourette's Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    May 23, 2018
    I would highly recommend Dr. Lopez services. On each appointment there was a very short waiting time and the staff always very helpful, professional and friendly.
    Adriana in Merced, CA — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD

    • Neurology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1467663963
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Merced

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez Vizcarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez Vizcarra works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lopez Vizcarra’s profile.

    Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Vizcarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Vizcarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

