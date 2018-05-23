Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez Vizcarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD
Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra?
I would highly recommend Dr. Lopez services. On each appointment there was a very short waiting time and the staff always very helpful, professional and friendly.
About Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1467663963
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has indicated that they offer online scheduling.
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Vizcarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez Vizcarra speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Vizcarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez Vizcarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.