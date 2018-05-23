Overview of Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD

Dr. Marco Lopez Vizcarra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Lopez Vizcarra works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

