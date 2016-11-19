Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marco Munoz, MD
Dr. Marco Munoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX.
Forest Medical Care2046 Forest Ln Ste 130, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 494-4494
Very kind caring and thorough doctor
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1356659585
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.