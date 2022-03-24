See All Anesthesiologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Palmieri works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY, Bohemia, NY and Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 204, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0008
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-0338
  4. 4
    North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC
    222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 606-4643
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649447335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.