Overview

Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Palmieri works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY, Bohemia, NY and Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.