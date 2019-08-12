Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD
Overview of Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD
Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Newark and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Dr. Pelosi works at
Dr. Pelosi's Office Locations
-
1
Jay M. Zelinski D.o. Phd PC350 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelosi?
I love it here & have been seeing Dr. Pelosi III for many years. I've never had a bad experience there and the staff is so friendly.
About Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1063531556
Education & Certifications
- New York Downtown Hospital
- UMDNJ Newark
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelosi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelosi works at
Dr. Pelosi speaks Italian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelosi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.