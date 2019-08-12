Overview of Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD

Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Newark and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Pelosi works at Pelosi Medical Center in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.