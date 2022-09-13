Overview of Dr. Marco Ramos, MD

Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Ramos works at Mclaren Bay Heart and Vascular - West Branch Cardiology in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.