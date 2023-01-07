Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with George Washington University|Metropolitan Hospital Center/NY
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos' Office Locations
WK Neurosurgical Associates2800 Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Physician whom I totally trust. Dr. Marco Ramos has operated on me twice successfully with both surgeries extremely complicated. Dr. Marco Ramos professionalism along with Maribeth, his PA, surgery assistant are the best in this world. I’m thankful for your expertise, surgical skills and care. I will be forever grateful. Tina
About Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1346311552
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|Metropolitan Hospital Center/NY
- Wheeling Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.